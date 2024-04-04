Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $4.22 Million Stake in Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,159 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned 20.15% of Harbor International Compounders ETF worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Harbor International Compounders ETF in the first quarter valued at about $358,000.

Harbor International Compounders ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:OSEA opened at $27.23 on Thursday. Harbor International Compounders ETF has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.22.

Harbor International Compounders ETF Profile

The Harbor International Compounders ETF (OSEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects international companies with sustainable growth based on positive fundamentals and ESG criteria. The fund targets compounders and excludes US firms in aim for long-term capital appreciation.

