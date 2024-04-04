Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $53.07 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF comprises 3.8% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned 0.68% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $53,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 173,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,053,000 after acquiring an additional 59,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTWO stock opened at $83.20 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $65.39 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.42. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.