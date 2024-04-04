Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $602,000 Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NI stock opened at $27.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $28.95. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.07.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.11%.

In other NiSource news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $297,019.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NI. StockNews.com raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

