Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $639,000 Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,682,000 after acquiring an additional 65,287 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC stock opened at $81.22 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.62 and its 200-day moving average is $81.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Stories

