Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $757,000 Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 86.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Genmab A/S by 234.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GMAB shares. UBS Group raised Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Genmab A/S Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $30.27 on Thursday. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.83.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $675.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.14 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 26.50%. On average, analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

