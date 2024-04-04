Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $9.65 Million Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of LPL Financial worth $9,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 42.9% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,882,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 74,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,890,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other news, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total value of $346,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other LPL Financial news, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total transaction of $346,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total transaction of $2,563,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,131,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,151 shares of company stock worth $15,911,088. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $263.33 on Thursday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.00 and a 12 month high of $274.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $258.88 and its 200-day moving average is $239.14.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 57.68%. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $300.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.55.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

