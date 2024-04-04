Venturi Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,214 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $19,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $79.70 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.13 and its 200 day moving average is $78.66.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2944 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

