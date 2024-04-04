Venturi Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 12,322.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $13,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGSH opened at $57.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.95. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $58.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2019 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.