Venturi Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 12,322.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $13,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VGSH opened at $57.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.95. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $58.81.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
