Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 580 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $100.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.99 and its 200-day moving average is $82.91. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $107.18.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.69%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

