Venturi Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,492,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,752,000 after purchasing an additional 81,233 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,476,000 after purchasing an additional 235,262 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,027,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,698,000 after purchasing an additional 27,766 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 692,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,395,000 after purchasing an additional 97,429 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,438,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $99.80 on Thursday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $76.12 and a 12 month high of $101.23. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.41 and its 200-day moving average is $89.93.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

