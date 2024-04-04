Venturi Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,459 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Workday by 215.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.33, for a total transaction of $17,929,934.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,049,173.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.33, for a total transaction of $17,929,934.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,049,173.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total value of $17,407,105.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,362,183.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 527,646 shares of company stock worth $144,061,232. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $272.31 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $174.25 and a one year high of $311.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $285.63 and a 200 day moving average of $259.61. The company has a market capitalization of $71.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.20, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.61.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

