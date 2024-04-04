Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 406 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In related news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $625,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $625,482.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,200.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $514,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,183. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

DTE opened at $110.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.32. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $116.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.