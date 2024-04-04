Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 758 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $1,638,000. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $66.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $207.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 100.52%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

