Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 808 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,785 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $200.00 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $374.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAYC. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.18.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

