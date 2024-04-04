Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 83 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,520,259,000 after buying an additional 355,506,297 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4,360.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 801,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,216,000 after acquiring an additional 783,834 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,962,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,649.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 355,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,628,000 after purchasing an additional 342,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 412,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,753,000 after purchasing an additional 290,837 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $129.52 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $131.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.38. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

