Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Up to $7.85

Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.85, but opened at $8.10. Veradigm shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 30,987 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Saturday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Veradigm by 2,848.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 474,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 458,287 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Veradigm by 652.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 234,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 202,999 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veradigm by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,516,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,024 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the 3rd quarter worth about $825,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veradigm by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,375,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,488,000 after purchasing an additional 623,438 shares during the period.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

