Verge (XVG) Price Up 47.8% This Week

Verge (XVG) traded down 18.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last week, Verge has traded 47.8% higher against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $154.70 million and approximately $84.31 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,948.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $645.45 or 0.00936130 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.73 or 0.00146100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00008675 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00047883 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.27 or 0.00188932 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00050744 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.23 or 0.00141012 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.