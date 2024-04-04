Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Shares Up 4.9%

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.15 and last traded at $17.02. 285,724 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 502,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.11. The company has a current ratio of 33.33, a quick ratio of 33.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verona Pharma

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNA. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Verona Pharma by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Verona Pharma by 950.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Verona Pharma by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Articles

