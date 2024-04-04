Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,325 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.1% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $24,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,354,013.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,250,727.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,029 shares of company stock valued at $7,989,227 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $408.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $420.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.99. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $313.47 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on VRTX. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $379.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.48.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.