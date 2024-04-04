Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) rose 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.23 and last traded at $9.13. Approximately 151,634 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,229,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $56.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verve Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.76. The stock has a market cap of $740.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.70.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 1,701.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Verve Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 120,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 31,126 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,025,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,549 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 319,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 39,882 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $754,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

