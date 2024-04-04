Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 60,644 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 113,911 shares.The stock last traded at $11.42 and had previously closed at $11.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viant Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DSP

Viant Technology Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.84 million, a PE ratio of -48.69 and a beta of 0.63.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $42.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Viant Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSP. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the third quarter worth $1,354,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Viant Technology by 110.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 116,792 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Viant Technology by 90.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 110,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Viant Technology by 11.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 95,651 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Viant Technology by 509.4% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 88,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 73,576 shares during the period. 11.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viant Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.