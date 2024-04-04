Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 60,644 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 113,911 shares.The stock last traded at $11.42 and had previously closed at $11.09.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viant Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.
Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $42.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSP. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the third quarter worth $1,354,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Viant Technology by 110.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 116,792 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Viant Technology by 90.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 110,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Viant Technology by 11.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 95,651 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Viant Technology by 509.4% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 88,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 73,576 shares during the period. 11.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.
