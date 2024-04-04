Viavi Solutions’ (VIAV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VIAV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.17.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on VIAV

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $9.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 451.50 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.12. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $11.65.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Viavi Solutions

In related news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $149,446.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,937.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $149,446.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,937.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $159,342.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,322.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,093 shares of company stock valued at $319,841 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 2,189.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.