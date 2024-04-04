Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Trading Up 0.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% on Thursday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $140.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Walt Disney traded as high as $120.00 and last traded at $119.71. Approximately 4,367,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 12,571,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.98.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays raised Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.13.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.90, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42.
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 18.52%.
The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.
