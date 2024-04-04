Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Purchased by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,730 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,438,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WBD shares. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.24.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of WBD stock opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.