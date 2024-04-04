WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires 1,559 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,066 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.75. 3,548,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,072,692. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 2.19. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $56.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.45.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DVN. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

