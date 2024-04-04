WealthShield Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 811,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,365,000 after purchasing an additional 23,389 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 585.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 110,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 261.5% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 242,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 175,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 75,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.81. The stock had a trading volume of 603,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,698. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $35.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.02.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

