WealthShield Partners LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

EEM traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.72. 15,860,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,783,898. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.20. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

