WealthShield Partners LLC Has $480,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 19,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,978.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS MTUM traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $187.91. 1,164,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

