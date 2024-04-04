WealthShield Partners LLC Has $498,000 Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,193,000. Wright Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 167.3% in the fourth quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 224,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 140,700 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3,735.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 39,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 38,437 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VRP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.73. The company had a trading volume of 180,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,949. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $23.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.92.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.