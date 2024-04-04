WealthShield Partners LLC Has $592,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 94.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,538 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Peoples Bank KS lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IEFA traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.80. 7,478,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.46.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.