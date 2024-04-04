WealthShield Partners LLC Has $803,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VBK traded up $2.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $257.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.63 and a 12 month high of $262.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $250.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.92.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

