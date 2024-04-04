WealthShield Partners LLC Has $999,000 Stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,453 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JQUA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.54. 225,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,929. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $40.64 and a 12-month high of $53.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.52.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

