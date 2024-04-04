WealthShield Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,693,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,473,000 after acquiring an additional 399,002 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,829,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,985,000 after buying an additional 335,970 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,691,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,525,000 after acquiring an additional 164,193 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,531,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,308,000 after acquiring an additional 79,895 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,294,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,629,000 after acquiring an additional 101,822 shares during the period. 46.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PID stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.42. 53,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,341. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.69. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $18.85. The firm has a market cap of $965.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.1753 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

