WealthShield Partners LLC Makes New $1.56 Million Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE LMT traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $448.80. The company had a trading volume of 295,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $439.56. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

