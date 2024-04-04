WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 18,696 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,696 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS NULV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.34. 85,332 shares of the stock traded hands. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.10 and its 200 day moving average is $35.40.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

