WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 54,938 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,938 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,547,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707,884 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 24,697,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444,542 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,819,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427,187 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,257,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,793,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,804 shares in the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
BATS GOVT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,962,315 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day moving average is $22.48.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
