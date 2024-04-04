WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 5,542 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,542 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 64,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unionview LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $178.22. The company had a trading volume of 696,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,874. The company has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.72. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $179.56.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

