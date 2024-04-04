WealthShield Partners LLC Trims Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.65. 738,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,102,388. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $111.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.65.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

