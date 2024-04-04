Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $127.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ABNB. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Airbnb from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $159.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $103.55 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $380,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 153,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,317,673.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $380,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 153,896 shares in the company, valued at $21,317,673.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 705,836 shares of company stock worth $106,696,980. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after acquiring an additional 63,601 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Airbnb by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $2,125,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

