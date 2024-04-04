Wells Fargo & Company Increases Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target to $295.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $295.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on AYI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $236.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.80.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $264.40 on Thursday. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $149.30 and a fifty-two week high of $272.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.49. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,350,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,172.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 620.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,355,000 after buying an additional 1,031,432 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,001,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,734,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,907,000 after buying an additional 247,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,862,000 after buying an additional 195,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

