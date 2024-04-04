Wells Fargo & Company Increases Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target to $156.00

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $151.00 to $156.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.89.

WWD opened at $156.95 on Thursday. Woodward has a 12-month low of $91.42 and a 12-month high of $157.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.53.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.33. Woodward had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $786.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Woodward news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total transaction of $208,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,934.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total transaction of $208,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,934.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Fawzy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,242,916 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Woodward by 653.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,097,000 after buying an additional 2,002,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Woodward by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after buying an additional 768,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Woodward by 41.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,595,000 after buying an additional 621,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,157,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Woodward in the second quarter valued at about $35,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

