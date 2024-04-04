Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356,620 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.68.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.72. 4,831,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,637,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $58.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.54.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

