Wells Fargo & Company Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their overweight rating on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on INSM. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insmed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $27.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.93. Insmed has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $32.00.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.15 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.20) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Insmed will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 4,667 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $133,616.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,489.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Roger Adsett sold 5,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $150,336.13. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,244.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 4,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $133,616.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,489.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,421 shares of company stock worth $2,323,648. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Insmed during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

