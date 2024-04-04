Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates Overweight Rating for RTX (NYSE:RTX)

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their overweight rating on shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of RTX from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.12.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $97.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.18. RTX has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that RTX will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in RTX by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in RTX by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in RTX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in RTX by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of RTX by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

