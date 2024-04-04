WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 342.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,294 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,069,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in WEX by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 598,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,024,000 after buying an additional 172,805 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in WEX by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,925,000 after buying an additional 164,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in WEX by 49.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,531,000 after buying an additional 140,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WEX traded down $5.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $236.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.00. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.95 and a 1-year high of $244.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.15). WEX had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.77.

Insider Transactions at WEX

In other WEX news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $72,071.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,350.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 309 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $72,071.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,350.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $8,426,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,809,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,433 shares of company stock worth $14,708,896. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Featured Articles

