Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Trading Down 2%

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) shares fell 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.74 and last traded at $50.09. 358,140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,061,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on WPM shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.81.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 1.2 %

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.21. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 52.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.6% in the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 43,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 57,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.6% in the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

