Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Down 7.6%

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.64 and last traded at $2.66. 179,048 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 886,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $2.47. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 291.29% and a negative net margin of 38.89%. The firm had revenue of $246.38 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Laura Heltebran sold 28,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $72,169.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,775.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UP. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 64.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

