William Blair Comments on Mitek Systems, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MITK)

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mitek Systems in a report released on Monday, April 1st. William Blair analyst J. Roberge now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Mitek Systems’ current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $37.66 million for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of MITK stock opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. Mitek Systems has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $14.56. The company has a market capitalization of $649.91 million, a PE ratio of 86.82 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average is $11.72.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 88.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 536.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

