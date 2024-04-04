William Blair Comments on The Descartes Systems Group Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (TSE:DSG)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for The Descartes Systems Group in a research note issued on Monday, April 1st. William Blair analyst D. Becker anticipates that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Descartes Systems Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.09. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of C$200.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$197.20 million.

DSG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from C$71.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Get Our Latest Report on The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

DSG stock opened at C$121.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$120.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$111.59. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of C$95.03 and a 12-month high of C$127.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of C$10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 68.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Activity at The Descartes Systems Group

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Roszko sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.25, for a total value of C$2,205,000.00. In other The Descartes Systems Group news, Senior Officer Allan Brett sold 12,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.64, for a total transaction of C$1,583,633.20. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Roszko sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.25, for a total value of C$2,205,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,598 shares of company stock valued at $5,790,375. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.