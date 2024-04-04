WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $58.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WSC

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $44.56 on Monday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $52.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $612.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. WillScot Mobile Mini’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.76 per share, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,383.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $3,562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,420,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,992,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $238,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,383.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WillScot Mobile Mini

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,063.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 142.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.